Turkey monitoring social media accounts after nightclub attack

Turkey's deputy prime minister says authorities are monitoring hundreds of "provocative" social media accounts that allegedly support terrorism and foster divisiveness in society.

Numan Kurtulmus said Monday that 347 social media accounts which were determined to "sow seeds of enmity among the public" were under investigation, with legal action taken against 92 individuals.

Kurtulmus says authorities are working closely with social media providers such as Facebook and Twitter to shut down suspect accounts.

He says: "We are not going to sit by and watch as three to five social media trolls spread discord among the people."

Turkey has prosecuted several people, including prominent government critics for allegedly spreading terrorist propaganda through social media. One of them, journalist Ahmet Sik, was arrested last week.