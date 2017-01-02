Pizza Hut offering half-priced pizzas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pizza Hut offering half-priced pizzas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Starting today, January 2nd, through the 9th, Pizza Hut customers can save 50% off any menu-priced pizza ordered online.

Get the deal by placing an order on PizzaHut.com or through the mobile app and clicking on the 50% off deal tile.

The company says it is offering the deal to ease the pain of the "holiday shopping hangover" that consumers might feel in the new year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.