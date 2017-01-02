Possible new grant to beautify Waterloo

Rain likely, breezy and cool todayMore >>
Rain likely, breezy and cool todayMore >>
Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight. Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.More >>
Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight. Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.More >>
Five people were shot early Sunday morning at a pizza place in Des Moines according to the Des Moines Police Department.More >>
Five people were shot early Sunday morning at a pizza place in Des Moines according to the Des Moines Police Department.More >>
The victim's name is not being released at this time.More >>
The victim lived at the house where the stabbing happened.More >>
Some in Iowa may be losing their raises after a new state law bans local governments from raising the minimum wage.More >>
Some in Iowa may be losing their raises after a new state law bans local governments from raising the minimum wage.More >>