Possible new grant to beautify Waterloo

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

At tomorrow's city council meeting, they're expected to approve a grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. 

The money will go towards the city's ash tree replacement project. 

A few years ago, Waterloo discovered that a small beetle, known as the Emerald Ash Borer, had infested many area trees. 

Last year the city removed almost 80 dying trees that were in C.A. Morris Park and Bontrager Park.

This new grant money will go towards replacing those trees. 

Black Hawk County is one of at least 39 Iowa counties that has been infested by the Emerald Ash Borer, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. 

