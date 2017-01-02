Reports: Turkey detains 8 over nightclub attack - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Reports: Turkey detains 8 over nightclub attack

ISTANBUL (AP) -- Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency says that the eight have been taken into custody by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads and they are being questioned at Istanbul's main police headquarters.

The gunman, who escaped after carrying out the attack, wasn't among the eight.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

