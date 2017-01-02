WATCH: Man jumps on police cruiser, breaking windshield

One New Year's Eve reveler who had one too many got himself in trouble with police in Menasha, Wisconsin.

He was caught on dashcam charging at a police cruiser around midnight.

The man than threw himself on the car and broke the windshield.

Police say two officers were injured while arresting him, but they will be okay.

The suspect is now waiting to hear his charges in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said he is a 25-year-old man from Kimberly, Wisconsin, who was drinking at the time.