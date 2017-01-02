Reports: Islamic State claims Istanbul nightclub attack - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Reports: Islamic State claims Istanbul nightclub attack

ISTANBUL (AP) -- The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the Istanbul shooting that killed 39 people and wounded scores of others.

The IS-linked Aamaq News Agency says the New Year's Eve attack was carried by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast."

It says the man opened fire from an automatic rifle in "revenge for God's religion and in response to the orders" of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The group described Turkey as "the servant of the cross."

