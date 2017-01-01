Cedar Rapids Police respond to a robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police respond to a robbery

Written by Sara Belmont
Cedar Rapids Police responding to a robbery at an apartment complex on 6014 Dean Road SW around 4:15 p.m. on January 1, 2017. 

Police searched the apartment to look for suspects. No arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

