UNI women edge Wichita State 63-61 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI women edge Wichita State 63-61

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
WICHITA (KWWL) -

The UNI Panthers women edged out the Wichita State Shockers on the road, beating them 63-61 for their fifth straight win.

Ellie Herzberg led the Panthers with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Guard Madison Weekly chipped in 14 points and five assists in 40 minutes.

The Panthers host Southern Illinois on Friday night for Hoops and Heels night.

Tip off is slated for 7 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.