UNI women edge Wichita State 63-61

The UNI Panthers women edged out the Wichita State Shockers on the road, beating them 63-61 for their fifth straight win.

Ellie Herzberg led the Panthers with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Guard Madison Weekly chipped in 14 points and five assists in 40 minutes.

The Panthers host Southern Illinois on Friday night for Hoops and Heels night.

Tip off is slated for 7 p.m.