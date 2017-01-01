Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night

Crews have suspended a search for the night for a small plane that carried six people and disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.

The city said Sunday night that it had halted the search for the plane because of darkness but planned to resume recovery efforts early Monday.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane when it vanished Thursday night.

His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.

The mayor's office says police are investigating the contents of a bag recovered near a private harbor as part of the search.

The bag was found near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl (BRAT'-ih-nahl), a small lakeside community near Cleveland.

The city says crews have received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of the airport.