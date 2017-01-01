Teen killed, mother and suspected gunman injured in shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen killed, mother and suspected gunman injured in shooting

Police say a 16-year-old girl is dead and her mother was hurt in an attack in their Ellicott City home, just west of Baltimore.

Officers say the alleged 15-year-old gunman is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head.

The Howard County Police Department said in a news release that 52-year-old Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Zaremba went to Charlotte Zaremba's bedroom and saw a man.

Police say he shot Suzanne and Charlotte Zaremba, then himself.

Charlotte Zaremba died at a local hospital; Suzanne Zaremba was treated and released.

Police say the alleged gunman is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Authorities say it is not clear if he has any connection to the victims.

