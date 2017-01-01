UNI falls to Evansville 70-58 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI falls to Evansville 70-58

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KWWL) -

Jeremy Morgan scored 16 points for the Panthers on Sunday, vaulting him to the 1,000 point club, but it wasn't enough as UNI falls to Evansville 70-58.

Morgan becomes the 41st player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

It's the fourth straight loss for the Panthers, who now fall to 5-8 on the season. They haven't won since they beat North Dakota on Dec. 10.

Morgan grabbed four boards and dished out six assists.

Juwan McCloud was the only other Panther to reach double digits, scoring 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Panthers shot just 39 percent from the field, and only 22 percent from beyond the arc.

UNI travels to take on Loyola Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.