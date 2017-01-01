Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Jeremy Morgan scored 16 points for the Panthers on Sunday, vaulting him to the 1,000 point club, but it wasn't enough as UNI falls to Evansville 70-58.

Morgan becomes the 41st player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

It's the fourth straight loss for the Panthers, who now fall to 5-8 on the season. They haven't won since they beat North Dakota on Dec. 10.

Morgan grabbed four boards and dished out six assists.

Juwan McCloud was the only other Panther to reach double digits, scoring 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Panthers shot just 39 percent from the field, and only 22 percent from beyond the arc.

UNI travels to take on Loyola Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.