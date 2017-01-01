First New Year baby born at Covenant - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

First New Year baby born at Covenant

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Violet Rose Ann Saul was born 11:11 a.m. New Year's Day.

Violet is the first baby born at Covenant this year.

Her mother, Rose Simpson, says she is 6 lbs 9 oz and 19 inches long.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.