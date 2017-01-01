4 Iowans killed in plane crash

Four Iowans were killed in a small plane crash southeast of Vienna, Illinois.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Piper PA28 (like the one pictured here), and they say the plane crashed under unknown circumstances shortly before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police say the victims included two men and two women, and they were all from Iowa.

Their names have not been released.

Witnesses say the pilot was flying low before hearing the impact.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Board is on scene today investigating.

Photo is of a plane similar to the one in the crash.