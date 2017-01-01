UPDATE: David Johnson injury is believed to be "nothing serious"

UPDATE:

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Bruce Arians said the injury to David Johnson's knee is "nothing serious" he said after their game today.

Arians said Johnson will have a MRI tomorrow to look at his knee.

The Cardinals beat the Rams 44-6, but Johnson had to be carted off the field after his left knee got rolled up on.

He did not return to the game.

David Johnson had to be carted off the field Sunday afternoon, after suffering an apparent knee injury, according to a staff writer for ESPN.

Alden Gonzalez writes that players were kneeling as Johnson was helped off the field, and that it "did not look good."

Another staff writer says it was a left knee injury.

Stay with kwwl.com for updates on Johnson's condition.