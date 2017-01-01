Group hands out free coats

An eastern Iowa group held the Great Waterloo Warm-up Sunday.

People gathered together to hand out free winter coats and gear.

The gear hung from trees and benches in Lincoln Park.

Organizers say dozens of people stopped to grab clothing.

One girl was grateful to get a new coat.

"We are trying to look for coats and I think it's nice of the community to be giving kids free coats because if they are poor they can just come here," said 10-year-old Chante Holmes, Waterloo.

Many people grabbed scarves, hats and shoes.

The group also took clothing donations.