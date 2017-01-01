Iowa Hawkeyes hold off Michigan 86-83 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeyes hold off Michigan 86-83

Written by Brad Hanson
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The Iowa Hawkeyes bounced back from a tough loss against Purdue to beat Michigan in their conference home opener Sunday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten), beat Michigan (10-4, 0-1) in overtime 86-83, for their sixth win in their last seven games.

Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 25 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc.

As a team, Iowa shot 58 percent from three point territory.

Jordan Bohannon chipped in 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, adding six assists.

It's Iowa's fifth straight win over Michigan.

The Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday.

Tip off for that game is slated for 8:06 p.m.

