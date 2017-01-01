Oil pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Oil pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline unfurled a banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Play was not interrupted on the field during Sunday's game, but eight rows of fans below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline.

Opponents contend the pipeline could affect drinking water and Native American artifacts.

Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline will be safe.

In a statement, stadium operator SMG says two people climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss.

Police are negotiating with the protesters to come down.

Vikings spokesman Lester Bagley says the team's only concern is about the "safety of our fans and guests."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.