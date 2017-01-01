Minimum wage increases in Linn and Johnson Counties - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minimum wage increases in Linn and Johnson Counties

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Linn and Johnson County minimum wage workers can expect to see bigger paychecks in 2017.

Back in May, a Linn County Minimum Wage Study group met to discuss the pros and cons of a minimum wage hike.

In Johnson County, the last installment of minimum wage hikes jumps to $10.10 per hour.

Linn County had a $7.25 minimum wage, and their new wage will be $8.25 in 2017.

Linn County's minimum wage will gradually increase $1.00 the next two years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.