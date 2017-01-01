Iowa State women fall to No. 16 Texas 75-68

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.



The Iowa State Cyclones upset bid against the 16th ranked Texas Longhorns fell just short, as they lose 75-68.

The Longhorns shot 48 percent from the field and 45 percent from beyond the arc to hold off the Cyclones.

Jadda Buckley led the Cyclones with 19 points and seven assists, while Seanna Johnson chipped in 17 points and nine rebounds.

The loss drops Iowa State to 0-2 in Big 12 play.

They travel to Texas Tech on Wednesday for a 6:00 p.m. tipoff.