State Department: 35 Russian diplomats leave US - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

State Department: 35 Russian diplomats leave US

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

The State Department is confirming that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.

Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election.

Obama also shuttered two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The State Department said Sunday that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.