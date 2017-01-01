Search resumes for plane with 6 aboard; bag investigated - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Search resumes for plane with 6 aboard; bag investigated

The Cleveland mayor's office says police are investigating the contents of a bag recovered near a private harbor as part of the search for a missing plane carrying six people.

The office said Sunday the bag was found near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl, a small lakeside community near Cleveland.

Five boats and a helicopter are looking for the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores three days ago.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors have launched boats, and dive teams are ready to search the lake once the plane is located.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons and two neighbors were aboard.

