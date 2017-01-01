Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads 'Hollyweed' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads 'Hollyweed'

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."
   KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.
   Police have also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.
   California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

