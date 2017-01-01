Update: Des Moines shooting victim identified

Des Moines Police say 18-year-old Frederico Thompson, Jr., was shot and killed during a dispute Sunday morning.

Police responded at 3:36 a.m. Sunday to the W Ultra Lounge, located at 508 Indianola Avenue.

This marks the first reported homicide of the year in Des Moines.

Police say the shooter is not in custody at this hour.

The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

