UPDATE: Teen with special needs found

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police say Alexis has been safely located. They did not release more information.

***************************

Previous story

Have you seen this girl?

Family members say 14-year-old Alexis Stuckey has special needs and is missing.

Her mother tells KWWL that Alexis was last seen Saturday evening near Coin Kleen Laundromat, at the corner of 16 and B Ave. NE in Cedar Rapids. She was wearing a thin sweater with black pants and white shoes.

Cedar Rapids Police confirm a missing persons report has been filed.

If you have any information, please give them a call.