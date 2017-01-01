UPDATE: Teen with special needs found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Teen with special needs found

UPDATE:  Cedar Rapids Police say Alexis has been safely located. They did not release more information.

Family members say 14-year-old Alexis Stuckey has special needs and is missing.

Her mother tells KWWL that Alexis was last seen Saturday evening near Coin Kleen Laundromat, at the corner of 16 and B Ave. NE in Cedar Rapids. She was wearing a thin sweater with black pants and white shoes.

Cedar Rapids Police confirm a missing persons report has been filed. 

If you have any information, please give them a call. 

