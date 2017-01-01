North Korea says the country is close to testing more missiles - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

North Korea says the country is close to testing more missiles

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the country is close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim said in a New Year's Day speech today that the "ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage."

North Korea tested ballistic missiles during 2016, although some experts say they are years away from developing a missile capable of reaching the United States. 

A senior US military official said last month that North Korea seems to be able to mount miniaturized nuclear warhead on a missile, but is still struggling with missile re-entry technology for longer range strikes. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.