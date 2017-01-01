North Korea says the country is close to testing more missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the country is close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim said in a New Year's Day speech today that the "ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage."

North Korea tested ballistic missiles during 2016, although some experts say they are years away from developing a missile capable of reaching the United States.

A senior US military official said last month that North Korea seems to be able to mount miniaturized nuclear warhead on a missile, but is still struggling with missile re-entry technology for longer range strikes.