Queen Elizabeth will not attend New Year's service - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Queen Elizabeth will not attend New Year's service

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not be attending a New Year's church service today.

Buckingham Palace says she is still recovering from a "heavy cold."

This would have been the first public appearance since missing the royals' traditional Christmas church service last week.

The Queen is 90 years old. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.