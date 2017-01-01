Business, home, and car hit by bullets in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Business, home, and car hit by bullets in Waterloo

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
The early morning hours of New Year's Day begins with a home, business, and car hit by bullets in Waterloo.

Around 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Logan Avenue, officers heard multiple gun shots coming from the area of the 700 block of Logan
Avenue.

Waterloo Police say officers located one residence, one business, and one car had been struck by gunfire. Shell casings were found on scene. The report listed Greer funeral home as the business hit. 

The investigation continues. 

This is a developing story.

