Business, home, and car hit by bullets in Waterloo

The early morning hours of New Year's Day begins with a home, business, and car hit by bullets in Waterloo.

Around 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Logan Avenue, officers heard multiple gun shots coming from the area of the 700 block of Logan

Avenue.

Waterloo Police say officers located one residence, one business, and one car had been struck by gunfire. Shell casings were found on scene. The report listed Greer funeral home as the business hit.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story.