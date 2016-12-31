After Clemson rolls, Alabama opens as 7-point favorite for CFP T - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

After Clemson rolls, Alabama opens as 7-point favorite for CFP Title Game

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Alabama is a seven-point favorite against Clemson in a College Football Playoff championship game rematch, according to gambling odds website Pregame.com.

The defending national champion and top-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 4 Washington 24-7 in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. The third-ranked Tigers won in similar fashion later in the night, beating No. 2 Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last year in the College Football Playoff final, winning a fourth national championship in a seven-year span under coach Nick Saban.

Pregame.com founder RJ Bell says the Crimson Tide were projected to be a heavier favorite, but oddsmakers were impressed by Clemson's dominance against the Buckeyes. Bell says Alabama opened as an eight-point favorite Friday night.

