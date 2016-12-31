M*A*S*H star passes away - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

M*A*S*H star passes away

According to reports, M*A*S*H actor William Christopher has died.

Christopher played a Catholic priest on the show.

He also played acted on shows like Gomer Pyle and The Andy Griffith Show.

He was 84.

For the TMZ article, you can click here: http://www.tmz.com/2016/12/31/mash-dead-dies-william-christopher/

