49ers expected to fire head coach and GM no later than Monday

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
SAN FRANCISCO (KWWL) -

The Chip Kelly experiment in San Francisco is apparently over, ESPN reports.

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to fire both their head coach and General Manager Trent Baalke, according to league sources.

Meeting are expected to occur as early as postgame on Sunday, and no later than Monday, sources say.

Kelly has three years remaining on his contract and Baalke two, but both men have gotten signals this could be the end.

It shapes up as another dramatic shakeup for the 49ers in which CEO Jed York and Executive Vice President Paraag Marathe will lead the search for replacements.

