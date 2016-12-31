Police: Iowa woman drove at speeds of 110 mph in 45 mph zone

A Des Moines woman has been accused of driving at speeds of 110 mph in a 45 mph zone amid a car chase with police.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2itzJLJ ) 36-year-old Belladonna Melissa Guirgis was taken into custody following the Friday night incident. Court records do not list an attorney.

Altoona Police say an officer tried to stop Guirgis in the Des Moines suburb on suspicion of speeding.

She is accused of speeding away, driving into oncoming traffic and running a red light.

Police say her vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The newspaper reports Guirgis eventually stopped the vehicle and began to run before police stopped her.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges that include eluding and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.