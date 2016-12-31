Attorney seeks murder warrants in slaying of Burlington teen

A county attorney says she's seeking first-degree murder warrants for two Missouri men in connection with the March slaying of a Burlington teenager.

Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers tells The Hawk Eye (http://bit.ly/2iRnKs6 ) she asked a district judge Friday to issue the warrants in the case of 16-year-old Kedarie Pierre Johnson.

Beavers says she's prohibited from releasing the names of the men until the warrants are executed.

Police say Kedarie was found in an alley with several gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Burlington detectives and state investigators have conducted dozens of interviews and executed several search warrants in connection to the case.

The newspaper reports that Lt. Jeff Klein, commander of Burlington's Department of Criminal Investigation, said weeks ago that police had identified a possible motive in the killing.

Klein declined to elaborate until charges are filed.