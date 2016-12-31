Christmas Day fire destroys Tama home

A Tama family is dealing with the loss of their home after it burned Christmas Day.

The homeowners says they weren't home when the fire started that night. She says, she and her husband were staying at their son's house.

Eileen Crone describes what her home used to look like.

"It was a big two story five bedroom home," said Crone, homeowner.

It was white with blue shutters and once held a family of nine.

"The kids had plenty of room to play and places to go to get away from us," laughed Crone.

The kids moved, but their memories stuck with home.

"My son who passed on in 2009 had built me a big table, an oak table, in school and he wanted me to have a table that fit everybody and I don't have it anymore," said Crone.

Most memories, like the table, burned in the fire. The Crone's say they will miss the size of the home the most.

"Everybody fit in it," said Crone. "It could hold all of the kids and grand kids and we just had a lot of fun."

The couple says they wish they could just go home and after 22 years of living in their family home, they say they can't.

"We are still remembering things that I can't go get, that I don't have anymore," said Crone.

The family lost everything, but not each other

"Nobody was here, I don't even know if we would have made it out if we were," said Crone.

That night, Crone says the last thing she saw before she walked out of her home was her dog sitting in the dinning room.

"I still see him sitting there, but I don't know if he got out, we haven't located him yet," said Crone.

The Crone's say they're still hopeful their dog escaped. For now they're staying with family until they decide what's next.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters believe it may have started in the kitchen.