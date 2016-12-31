UPDATE: Cedar Falls Taco John's back open after fire

UPDATE:



Cedar Falls Taco John's is now back open after a kitchen fire over the weekend.

-----------------------------------

PREVIOUS:



Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at Taco John's on University Ave.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cedar Falls Fire Chief, John Bostwick says the fire started in the kitchen. He says a bin where the restaurant stacks taco shells was stacked too high and caught fire.

Employees knocked down the fire, but firefighters made sure it was out.

Fire fighters ventilated the building for smoke.

Bostwick says the kitchen has smoke damage and is covered in fire extinguisher residue.

He says the restaurant will most likely be closed for a few days.

No one was hurt. The fire chief is unsure if there were any customers inside when the fire started.