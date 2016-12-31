Will Rousey fight again? - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Will Rousey fight again?

NBC Sports -

Everyone is asking whether Ronda Rousey will fight again.

According to UFC President Dana White,“Ronda obviously needs to go home, take some time. She’s very rich. She doesn’t need to fight anymore. She’s super competitive. Maybe she wants to. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Click here for the full article: http://olympics.nbcsports.com/2016/12/31/ronda-rousey-amanda-nunes-dana-white-future-ufc-207/?cid=eref:nbcnews:text

