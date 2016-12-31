The Latest: UN drops Syria cease-fire deal, welcomes talks

UNDATED (AP) -- Diplomats say the U.N. Security Council will vote at 1 p.m. EST Saturday on a newly revised draft resolution that drops an endorsement of the Syria cease-fire agreement and instead "welcomes and supports" efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the violence and jumpstart political negotiations.

Western members of the council sought changes to the Russian draft during closed consultations to clarify the role of the U.N. and the meaning of the agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the consultations were still continuing in private.

The final draft also calls for the "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria and looks forward to a meeting of the Syrian government and opposition representativese in Kazakhstan's capital Astana in late January.

During closed door consultations Saturday morning, the text was changed to call the Astana meeting "an important step ahead of the resumption of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Feb. 8, 2017," according to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press.