Longtime Iowa City clerk retires after 37 years on the job

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- The keeper of Iowa City's records has retired after 37 years on the job.

There was no big reception at Iowa City Hall on Friday for Marian Karr, the longtime city clerk who marked her last day of work by leaving at noon. Co-workers respected Karr's plans to spend the afternoon with her grandchildren.

Karr did a range of jobs before applying to be Iowa City's deputy clerk in 1979. She was promoted to her current role four years later.

The newspaper reports Karr had a hand on all aspects of city government over the years, including overseeing contracts and other records. She handled City Council agendas and organized all the ensuing records involving resolutions and ordinances.

Karr says she plans to spend time with family and travel.