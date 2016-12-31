2 dead, 2 injured after Meek Mill concert - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 dead, 2 injured after Meek Mill concert

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting breaks out at a concert overnight.

Police say shots were fired in a parking lot outside a concert venue in Connecticut. This following a concert by hip hop artist Meek Mill.

Officers found two people dead and the other two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No suspect has been named at this time. 


 

