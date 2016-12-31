If you are planning to head out and celebrate the new year, Uber drivers are ready to take you where you need to go.

New Year's Eve is Uber's busiest night. The company expects to give more than 15 million rides across the 450 cities it serves. That is three times more rides than last New Year's Eve.

Uber drivers are present in Eastern Iowa cities such as Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Uber is reminding users to plan around the most-expensive times, which is from midnight to 3:00 am.

Uber also shows you the cost of rides up-front.