UNI women beat Missouri State, 61-54, to open MVC league play.

UNI got 13 points from Ellie Herzberg and 12 from MVC Player of the Week, Madison Weekly, in a 61-54 Missouri Valley Conference victory at Missouri State Friday night.

It was the conference opener for the Panthers, who up their season record to 8-4.

UNI shot 42-per cent from the floor in the second half, while making just 5 of 15 3-point attempts.