Local restaurant to close on New Year's Eve

Boike's Trailside Inn is a staple on Fayette's Main Street; the open sign glowing red for 24 years.

But in 24 hours they will be turning the lights off for good.

"It is going to be bittersweet. I just want to go out with a smile," said co-owner Deb Boike.

Deb and her husband Dave have decided to retire and close the restaurant.

On New Years Eve, the Boike's will serve their last meal for the customers they know and love.

The Boike's have run the restaurant more like a family kitchen with every regular getting a personalized mug.

It is that sense of family that will be missed most of all.

"It is the seeing everybody day-to-day. You just plan on it. It is just part of your day so that will be hard," said Deb.

Those who frequent the place are also feeling the loss.

"It is just a reminder that everything passes. It is sad, particularly when you've got a local restaurant where you get to know the people that run the place and they are really great people. You recognize that they are part of the community. Then all of a sudden one day they are gone," said customer Joe Kasel.

The Boikes do hope to find someone to take over the restaurant and fill the void they will be leaving in the community.

But until then, as we say goodbye to 2016, the Boikes invite their customers to also say goodbye to the Trailside Inn.