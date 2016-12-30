Cyclones rally to beat Texas Tech, 63-56 in Big 12 opener

Iowa State used a 14-0 second run to rally past Texas Tech, 63-56, Friday night in the Cyclones Big 12 men's basketball opener at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

The Cyclones trailed most of the game, until Naz Mitrou Long hit his first 3-pointer of the night with 4:28 left to play to put Iowa State ahead for the first time.

Long finished the game with 19, while Monte Morris added 14, after Texas Tech led by 14 in the first half.

A sellout crowd watched the Cyclones go through a couple of scoring slumps, before the 14-0 run mid way through the second half.

Iowa State is now 2-0 in Big 12 play and 9-3 overall. Texas Tech came into the game with an 11-1 record, but falls to 11-2, and 0-1 in the conference.