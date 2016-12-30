ISS does mannequin challenge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ISS does mannequin challenge

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

The mannequin challenge has been a big fad of 2016. Even astronauts are getting in on the action.

Those aboard the International Space Station taking it to a whole new level    

Five members performing the challenge while floating in micro-gravity.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.