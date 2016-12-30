Officer makes weed-smoking teen do 200 push-ups - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Officer makes weed-smoking teen do 200 push-ups

Written by Sara Belmont
Push-up punishment. A police officer catches a teen smoking weed in Texas.
He tells him to do 200 push-ups, or go to jail
The officer was off duty at a movie theatre when someone told him a man was smoking marijuana near the entrance. Officer Eric Ball wanted to teach him a lesson.

The man took the push-ups, and  told the officer he did learn his lesson.
 

