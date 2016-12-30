First mosque in Dubuque opens

Members of the Tri-state Islamic Center bow their heads in prayer.

They're especially thankful for this new space, finally a mosque of their own -- the first one in Dubuque. "You see a lot of people from Middle Eastern backgrounds, we have people from Asia, from India, from Pakistan even Europe," said Rami El-Tibi, president of the Islamic center.

Friday's weekly sermon delivered in Arabic and English. The message is about getting into heaven.

"Basically in our religion if you want to reach this level, if you want to go to heaven, you have to show some action. It's not just by belief only. You have to believe and support this belief by some actions," El-Tibi added.

Members here have done a lot to make this mosque a reality, like fundraising for the past few years. Since moving a few weeks ago the feedback has been positive.

They say those who don't know much about Islam should stop by to learn more. "It actually promotes justice between all sorts of people and taking care of your family, your neighbor and always doing what's good and what's right," said member, Erin Ogborn.

While it's already holding worship times, the mosque plans on throwing a grand opening event sometime in the spring.