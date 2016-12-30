Preparations underway for NYE in the Cedar Valley

Millions of people will be out and about this weekend celebrating the New Year. Safety is a main concern of many in the area.

People are getting ready for New Year's in New York . Eastern Iowans are prepping as well... and it's not just the bars prepping.

Soon millions of people will ring in the New Year. Thousands of people will head to bars like The Pump Haus in Cedar Falls.

"Have good fun, safe fun," said Johna Petersen, The Pump Haus Owner. "You want to make sure that you're not over indulging and make sure that you have a ride home, you want to be safe because it can be a good time, but you need to take care of yourself."

Streamers and lights are hanging from the popular bar's ceiling. The bar is ready for the the busy Saturday night and hopeful everything will run smoothly.

"Maybe take an extra minute, slow down, be safe and by the end of the night behave," said Petersen.

Bartenders will be looking for signs of over intoxication and the Iowa State Patrol will also be looking for signs of impaired drivers.

"We are just looking for high speeds, people rolling through stop signs, crossing the center lines and basically doing what they shouldn't be doing," said Brian Bartels, Iowa State Patrol.

State patrol stresses you should never drink and drive, saying calling a cab is a great option.

"If you're out and feel like you're even on the border of having too much to drink we encourage you to give us a call and if you can plan ahead that's great too," said Nick Sorbe, part-owner of Dolly's Taxi.

Another option - "use the designated driver, it's not that big of deal, there's plenty of people that don't drink and like I said it's not worth getting caught, it's not worth getting hurt and it's not worth killing someone over a few drinks," said Bartels.

Iowa State Patrol reports 398 traffic deaths this year. They are hoping the total stays under 400 before 2016 ends.

The Iowa State Patrol says New Year's Eve night has quieted down in the past five years. They say they are seeing a number of people using designated drivers.

