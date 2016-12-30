UNI men and women on the road in MVC play

Missouri Valley Conference road games are on the schedule for both the UNI men's and women's basketball teams this New Year's weekend.

The Panther women open Missouri Valley Conference play at Missouri State Friday night at 7 pm.

It's the first game for Coach Tanya Warren's Panthers since UNI upset # 24 Kansas State, 67-59 a week ago. The Panthers are 7-4 overall and 1-0 in MVC play.

The UNI Men will try to bounce back New Year's Day, after dropping their MVC opener, 68-64 to Missouri State. The Panthers travel to Evansville, Indiana, to face the Aces in Missouri Valley Conference play New Year's Day at 3 p.m. UNI is 5-7 on the season