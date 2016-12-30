Will 2016 election affect gun sales?

With the coming change in our nation's leadership, many people are wondering what it means for gun rights and sales throughout the nation and even in eastern Iowa.

Vendors were busy setting up displays at the Midwest Arms Waterloo Gun Show.

They say they're not sure what to expect for the weekend turnout.

However, many buyers and sellers are breathing a sigh of relief following the 2016 presidential election.

They say the election will likely affect future gun sales nationwide and maybe closer to home.

"It's a roll of the dice. Waterloo has had some really great shows and some really poor ones. It's right in between. It's mainly the economy," vendor Phil Bisenius said.

Bisenius said gunshow turnout would have been very different had the presidency gone the other way.

"It would be absolute insanity. These shows would just be packed to the brim, but we're happy with the turnout, but I think it would be terribly short-lived. You would have really good crowds, and there would be some kind of legislation to ban shows or restrict sales or whatever," Bisenius said.

With nearly 40 vendors setting up for this weekend's gun show at the National Cattle Congress, sellers say you could expect to see cheaper prices and more supply in guns and ammunition.

"I think there's more consumer confidence now. So, possibly people will come out and spend more money. But, as far as the rush or panic on gun control issues, we have a gun-friendly President coming in, and that makes all the difference in the world really," Bisenius said.

Nationwide, some of the bigger shows experienced a dip in sales and turnout following the presidential election.

However, a few local vendors say some of their most recent shows had a great turnout, despite the election.

The Midwest Arms Waterloo Gun show kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and it continues until Jan. 1.