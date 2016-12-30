Man rescued after grain bin accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man rescued after grain bin accident

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

A man is back at home after he was rescued from a grain bin. 

It happened in Leland in Winnebago County, Sheriff's Deputies and emergency crews went to the man's home around noon yesterday and worked for more than an hour to get him out of the grain bin.

He was taken to the hospital in Mason City for minor injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.