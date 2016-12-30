City of Cedar Rapids collects Christmas trees - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

City of Cedar Rapids collects Christmas trees

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The city of Cedar Rapids will be picking up live Christmas trees through January 13th. 

Customers just need to place the tree out on the curb without any decorations on their normal collection day.

